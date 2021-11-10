Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,751 new COVID-19 cases, 3,647 recoveries, and 78 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 57,046 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 35,082 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,964 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 766,818, among them 700,568 people have recovered and 10,662 have died.

There are 54 people quarantined, 6,806 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,276 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 10, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,976 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm