Georgia 12 November 2021 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,445 new COVID-19 cases, 3,508 recoveries, and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 50,782 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 30,215 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,567 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 775,826, among them 708,820 people have recovered and 10,816 have died.

There are 55 people quarantined, 6,856 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,324 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 12, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,103 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

