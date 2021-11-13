USAID, UNICEF launch new co-op program in Georgia to stop COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

USAID and UNICEF launched new project to support Georgia in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and minimizing the overall impact of the pandemic, Trend reports via press service of the UNICEF.

The new program will focus on providing critical equipment and supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as on enhancing the demand of the population for vaccination.

The project will also support the water control measures, sanitation and hygiene services.

“USAID has supported Georgia’s COVID-19 response since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Now we are building on that assistance through new partnerships with trusted international partners, including UNICEF. Together, we will strengthen Georgia’s ability to get safe and effective vaccines to the people who need them most,” USAID/Georgia Mission Director Peter Wiebler said.

The program will deliver targeted pro-vaccination messages through community outreach, media and digital platforms, to stop disinformation about COVID-19 risks, and further spread correct information about prevention mechanisms.

UNICEF will provide Georgian schools and health facilities with necessary supplies, promote COVID-19 protective hygiene practices among students and teachers, as well as focus on improving decentralized vaccine storage.

USAID and UNICEF implemented their first cooperation project on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 in Georgia in 2020-2021.

