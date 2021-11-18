Georgia sees increase in tangerine exports

Georgia 18 November 2021 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO) Society 18:05
Events on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan show that situation is still unstable -Russian president Politics 17:59
Georgia shares data on electricity consumption in 10M2021 Georgia 17:58
Azerbaijan sees rise in average broadband internet download speed ICT 17:58
Gazprom can increase exports, as domestic storage requirements fulfilled Oil&Gas 17:45
Pfizer signs $5.3 billion COVID-19 pill deal with U.S. govt US 17:42
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia Politics 17:38
Gazprom to remain largest gas supplier to Europe Oil&Gas 17:37
Turkmenistan opens new textile complex in Ahal region Turkmenistan 17:33
Best moments of first day of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:12
Acting Director General Maciej Popowski visits Baku to unlock potential of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan Economy 17:11
Azerbaijan's Azersu to purchase boxes for water meters via tender Tenders 17:08
Kazakhstan may need to tighten monetary policy – IMF Kazakhstan 17:08
Russian FM, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Politics 17:07
Russian KAMAZ is ready to consider applications for vehicles purchase on lease for Azerbaijan’s NGO Transport 17:07
Putin to inform of his revaccination against COVID-19 - Kremlin Russia 17:04
Georgia sees increase in tangerine exports Georgia 17:04
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 2,124 more COVID-19 cases, 2,669 recoveries Society 16:42
Spanish companies show interest in economic co-op with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:42
Russian Export Center unveils projects to be financed for Azerbaijan Economy 16:37
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees increase in industrial production in 9M2021 Economy 16:27
Turkey shares data on vehicle shipments between its Cesme, Italy's Trieste ports Turkey 16:19
Kazakhstan exceeds planned diesel fuel imports from Russia Kazakhstan 16:18
UK study suggests Delta subvariant less likely to cause symptoms Europe 16:15
Vaccination - one of greatest achievements of last century - deputy minister Society 16:12
Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Izmir and Spanish Tarragona ports Turkey 16:12
Azerbaijan considers children's proposals put forward at national forums - head of state committee Society 16:10
Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region Politics 15:50
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Nov.21 Oil&Gas 15:27
Gymnasts from Netherlands pleased with performance at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 15:20
Britain's Metro Bank shares slide as Carlyle takeover talks end Europe 15:19
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 18 Society 15:19
Wonderful, friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena – UK’s gymnasts Society 15:19
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Canakkale port Turkey 15:19
Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss participation of EU financial institutions in restoration of liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed capital Economy 15:05
Turkey reveals data on vehicle shipments between Istanbul, Ukrainian Chernomorsk ports Turkey 15:05
Swedish, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone talks Politics 14:42
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 14:42
Georgia discloses its top money outflow destination countries Georgia 14:36
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports Transport 14:35
TBC Capital insights: What comprises the backbone of Uzbekistan's economy? Uzbekistan 14:33
Azerbaijan reveals number of children with cardiovascular diseases operated on Society 14:33
Azerbaijan interested in purchasing fire-fighting equipment from Russia Economy 14:28
Azerbaijan always gives special support to Turkish athletes - 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships participant Society 14:28
Russia records another 37,374 coronavirus cases Russia 14:20
Eurostat discloses volume of Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:18
Finalists named in tumbling competitions among women within 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 14:14
Turkish company eyes launching co-op with Azerbaijan in Karabakh on cartography Economy 14:14
Volume France’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 13:47
Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreements on bilateral co-op Uzbekistan 13:46
Azerbaijan still has problems regarding protection of children rights - head of state committee Society 13:44
COVID-19 pandemic shows that children's rights - global issue, Regional Dev’t NGO claims Society 13:40
World Bank supports Georgia in implementing significant reforms Georgia 13:38
Baku reveals women’s tumbling teams reaching finals within 35th FIG World Championships Society 13:36
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Yalova port Turkey 13:36
Iran's exports from North Khorasan Province continue to grow Business 13:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 20 Oil&Gas 13:23
IMF shares outlook on Kazakhstan’s economic recovery Kazakhstan 13:16
Passenger transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 13:15
Value from saving electricity at peak times becoming greater - IEA Oil&Gas 13:12
Volume of chemical production in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 13:10
Lithuania to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to Georgia Georgia 13:09
Energy efficiency provides more jobs than any other clean energy technology Oil&Gas 12:54
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 12:54
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Belgium in 9M2021 Turkey 12:54
Kazakhstan, Russia to negotiate on gas prices, pipeline construction - Energy Ministry Kazakhstan 12:53
State Exchange of Turkmenistan reveals number of transactions for November 10-17 Turkmenistan 12:53
Turkey reveals data on cargo traffic via local ports from China in 9M2021 Turkey 12:53
Final energy consumption to fall over decade amid efficiency measures Oil&Gas 12:49
World to become one-third more energy-efficient to 2030 Oil&Gas 12:38
Baku holds V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children (PHOTO) Society 12:32
Azerbaijani parliament discloses dates for next regular meetings Politics 12:32
Turkish lira's rate to Azerbaijani manat decreases to record level Business 12:31
Azerbaijan prepares project to support investments in liberated territories Business 12:31
Azerbaijan reveals main priorities for restoration of liberated territories Economy 12:31
Iran discloses amount of money paid to tea farmers Business 12:30
Oil at 6-week low as China readies crude oil reserve release Oil&Gas 12:22
Formation of our children as individuals loyal to our national values, high moral standards is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev Politics 12:09
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Azerbaijan down in 10M2021 Turkey 12:05
Turkey shares data on cargo shipping via local ports from Algeria for 9M2021 Turkey 12:05
Number of planes flying over Iran increasing Transport 12:04
Iran’s GTC sees increase in volume of wheat sold to flour factories Business 12:04
Azerbaijan's economy minister, regional vice president of WB discuss co-op issues (PHOTO) Economy 12:04
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 12:03
Turkey reveals data on cargo traffic via Izmir port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:03
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 18 Georgia 11:42
President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 5th National Children's Forum Politics 11:41
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region Politics 11:26
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to buy equipment from UAE company Turkmenistan 11:24
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 11:18
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 11:18
Azerbaijan to launch production of LED lamps for first time Economy 11:17
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA receives number of applications from businessmen related to Karabakh region Economy 11:16
Baku Higher Oil School hosts National Final of ‘ICESCO Accelerator’ project (PHOTO) Society 11:12
First day of 35th World Trampoline Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 11:12
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:55
We will surely watch rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - FIG President Society 10:53
