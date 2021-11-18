Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova

Georgia has reported 4,446 new COVID-19 cases, 5,320 recoveries, and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via stopcov.ge website created by the government of Georgia to inform the public about the coronavirus.

A total of 50,026 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,072 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,954 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 800,293, among them, 737,316 people have recovered and 11,289 have died.

There are 52 people quarantined, 6,505 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,170 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 18, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,307 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

