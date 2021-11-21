Georgia reports 3,357 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 3,357 coronavirus cases, 5,772 recoveries, and 76 deaths on November 21, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

34,361 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,415 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 621 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 260 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9,77%, while 9,01% in the past seven days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 812,246, among them, 749,699 people recovered and 11,498 died.

There are 49 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,605 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,157 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,667 critical patients, 390 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 2,095,168 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 4,638 in a day.