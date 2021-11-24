Foreign investors interested in Georgia’s olive sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Foreign investors want to expand their businesses in Georgia’s olive production sector, Giorgi Svanidze, the President of the International Olive Council, said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“Georgia is hosting the 114 session of the International Olive Council, which is held under the auspices of UNESCO, along with the 57 meeting of the Advisory Committee. The session is being attended by 43 largest olive producing countries,” Giorgi Svanidze said.

The Committee is represented by various European Commissioners representing high-ranking institutions, Svanidze noted.

“The private sector and funds that are interested in Georgia as an investment country have also arrived. Georgia has to present itself as an olive producing country worldwide,” he added.

According to the President of the International Olive Council, mainly European, British, and Saudi Arabian markets are specifically interested in Georgian olive sector.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm