Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,331 new COVID-19 cases, 4,804 recoveries, and 57 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 52,987 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,808 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,179 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 826,714, among them, 768,559 people have recovered and 11,736 have died.

There are 49 people quarantined, 6,523 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,148 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 25, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,398 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

