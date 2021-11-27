Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,058 new COVID-19 cases, 2,175 recoveries, and 61 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 53,440 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 29,899 tests were rapid, while the remaining 23,541 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 835,306, among them, 774,458 people have recovered and 11,871 have died.

There are 56 people quarantined, 6,515 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,167 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 27, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,179 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm