Georgian economy grows 6.9% in October 2021

Georgia's estimated GDP increased in October 2021 compared to the same period last year, and totalled 6.9% year-on-year, while in January-October of 2021 year-on-year growth amounted to 10.5%, preliminary data of the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) show, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The following industries posted growth in October 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year:

Manufacturing

Transportation and storage

Arts, entertainment and recreation

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Financial and insurance activities

Hotels and restaurants

Trade

Geostat reported that a decline was registered in construction.

Based on the Geostat report, in October 2021, the export of goods increased by 24.9%, while imports grew by 22.3%.

In October 2020, the Georgian economy declined by 3.9% year-on-year, while in 2019 GDP amounted to 5.7%.