Georgian medics advise reconsidering COVID-19 passports issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The National Technical Group of Immunization Advisers in Georgia insists on revising the issuance of the COVID-19 passport to people who have already suffered from the virus, said the head of the group, the Chairman of the pediatric department of the Tbilisi State Medical University Ivane Chkhaidze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s statement, all information related to the COVID-19 is indicated in the "green passports" for each citizen - the transferred disease, the results of PCR tests, vaccination process.

The COVID-19 passport, or “green passport”, is required for fully vaccinated citizens of Georgia and foreigners who have been ill on the territory of Georgia, as well as those who have a negative PCR test or a rapid test. So far, in all cases, except for PCR tests, the “green passport” will be permanent. With a PCR test, it will work for 72 hours, and with a fast one - 24 hours.

“The National Technical Group of Immunization Advisers will also have the recommendation to reconsider the idea of a permanent “green passport” for those who have already suffered from the decease and reduce this period to six months. We believe that a six-month period in this issue is what Georgia needs now,” Chkhaidze said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, Georgia restricted entrance to catering facilities (closed and open spaces) for individuals without COVID-19 passports from December 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm