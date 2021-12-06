Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Georgia reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases, 3,234 recoveries, and 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 25,855 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,445 tests were rapid, while the remaining 9,410 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 867,071, among them, 809,830 people have recovered and 12,407 have died.

There are 36 people quarantined, 6,455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,121 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 6, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,674 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

