Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 4,509 new COVID-19 cases, 4,042 recoveries, and 59 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 47,328 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 36,011 tests were rapid, while the remaining 11,317 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 871,580 people, among them, 813,872 have recovered and 12,466 have died.

There are 32 people currently in quarantine, 6,545 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,135 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 7, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 12,194 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

