Georgian parliamentary delegation visits Washington

Members of the Georgian parliamentary delegation held meetings in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, the Foreign Relations Committee Parliament of Georgia reported on Twitter, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Chairman of the Committee Nikoloz Samkharadze and Giorgi Khelashvili, First Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, met Adam Smith, Chairman of Armed Forces Committee and Congressman John Garamendi.

The sides discussed security issues, the current situation across Georgia’s occupied regions, the US-Georgia partnership and Georgia’s aspiration to become a NATO member. The Georgian delegation stressed the need to increase US aid in the defence and security sphere.