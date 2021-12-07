Georgian parliamentary delegation visits Washington
Members of the Georgian parliamentary delegation held meetings in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, the Foreign Relations Committee Parliament of Georgia reported on Twitter, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Chairman of the Committee Nikoloz Samkharadze and Giorgi Khelashvili, First Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, met Adam Smith, Chairman of Armed Forces Committee and Congressman John Garamendi.
The sides discussed security issues, the current situation across Georgia’s occupied regions, the US-Georgia partnership and Georgia’s aspiration to become a NATO member. The Georgian delegation stressed the need to increase US aid in the defence and security sphere.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Western media shows neutral approach to Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor - Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
International Court of Justice urges Armenia to take urgent measures against groups and individuals making violent calls on ethnic grounds
International Court of Justice refused to secure Armenia's claim for immediate return of so-called POWs
Iran Securities and Exchange Organization focusing on strengthening Capital Market Stabilization Fund
Armenia should fulfill requirements of documents signed after Second Karabakh War – Turkish official
Iran pins big hopes on gas swap contract, aims for European exports in near future, says ambassador (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan may potentially develop transit communications with int’l transport corridors - Russian analyst