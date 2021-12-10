Georgian PM meets UNDP Resident Representative

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Nick Beresford, UNDP Resident Representative in Georgia, on December 10, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the government’s press service, the meeting focused on further strengthening and deepening the productive cooperation between Georgia and the UNDP, underlining the important contribution of the UNDP to strengthening Georgia’s democratic processes, economic development, support for environmental protection, and crisis prevention, as well as the importance of UNDP assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting paid special attention to cooperation with UNDP toward reaching the SDGs, with emphasis on Georgia’s efforts toward the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the significance of the new country program document.

The conversation also touched on the UNDP’s considerable contribution to the empowerment of Georgia’s mechanism for protecting human rights. According to Irakli Garibashvili, the Government is working on the 2nd National Strategy for Protecting Human Rights encompassing a wide array of rights and echoing the progress achieved globally. Nick Beresford pointed out that Georgia’s positive steps toward protecting human rights.

The conversation also dealt with the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories and the Georgian Government’s peaceful conflict-resolution policy. The parties also underscored UNDP humanitarian projects implemented in Georgia’s occupied territories, for which the Prime Minister thanked the UNDP Resident Representative.