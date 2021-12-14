Georgia presents first reconnaissance vehicle

Georgia has presented its first reconnaissance vehicle produced by the state military scientific-technical center Delta, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili has attended the presentation of the vehicle which is ‘in full accordance with international standards.’

Georgian PM, defence minister, have attended the presentation of the new military vehicle.

The vehicle, which is designed for seven servicemen and has a 330-horsepower engine, ensures protection against bullets of various capacities.

The vehicle’s maximum speed on the road is 110km/hr and it can run over a trench of 60 cm-deep.

It can also run over a 40cm vertical obstacle and 80cm water obstacle.

Various intelligence and remote-control devices may be installed on the vehicle.

Delta has plans to produce the vehicle for export.

Garibashvili also visited Delta CAA, a joint Georgian-Israeli weapon manufacturer, where he familiarized himself with the process of weapon production with modern materials and in line with international standards.