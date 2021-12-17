Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,979 new COVID-19 cases, 3,470 recoveries, and 53 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 47,937 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 29,881 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,056 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 904,181 people, among them, 852,560 have recovered and 12,971 have died.

There are 40 people currently in quarantine, 5,798 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,107 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 17, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,505 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm