Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,164 new COVID-19 cases, 3,767 recoveries, and 68 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 43,437 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 25,020 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,417 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 918,641 people, among them, 873,178 have recovered and 13,289 have died.

There are 34 people currently in quarantine, 5,327 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,009 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 23, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 12,351 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

