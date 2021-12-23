Georgia reveals its top wheat and meslin exporters
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan
President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO)
World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance