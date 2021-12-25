Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Georgia reported 2,090 new COVID-19 cases, 1,768 recoveries, and 76 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 48,640 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,892 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,748 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 922,707 people, among them, 878,022 have recovered and 13,443 have died.

There are 40 people currently in quarantine, 5,157 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 977 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 25, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,808 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

