New Georgian Health Minister appointed

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Zurab Azarashvili new Minister of Health of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Azarashvili held the position of Deputy Defense Minister until now.

As Azarashvili noted, working as the Minister of Health is a great responsibility for him.

"It’s great responsibility for me to run the ministry full of challenges, but I’m sure that with the support of the PM and the government team, the ministry will achieve tangible and significant success in the short term," Azarashvili said.

PM Garibashvili said Zurab Azarashvili has a lot of experience in financial management.

"We [the government] saw it when I was the Minister of Defense. Mr. Zura was then the Head of Delta [State Military Scientific-Technical Centre] as well as the Head of Tbilisi Aircraft Manufacturing. A number of important projects have been implemented under his leadership", said PM Garibashvili.

Zurab Azarashvili held the position of the General Director of the State Military Scientific-Technical Centre Delta. He was also the General Director of JSC Tbilaviamsheni (Tbilisi Aircraft Manufacturing).

Former Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze announced about her resignation on December 9, but she said she would continue her work in the ruling Georgian Dream party's political council.