Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases, 2,966 recoveries, and 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 42,772 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 28,677 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,095 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 928,030 people, among them, 888,022 have recovered and 13,646 have died.

There are 42 people currently in quarantine, 4,951 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 857 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 28, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 13,377 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

