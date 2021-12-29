Georgia, UAE sign agreement on starting free trade talks

Georgia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement on starting free trade talks during Dubai Expo 2020 today, the Georgian Economy Ministry reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Despite the pandemic, turnover between the countries is increasing, while the interest is much higher, said the Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

She noted that free trade with the UAE would boost Georgian exports to that country and region.

“These are agricultural products, fruits, vegetables, meat products, mineral waters and many other products that we can supply to the market for which there is great interest. The UAE is the first country in the region to join the forty-six countries with which Georgia already has a free trade agreement,” the Minister underscored.