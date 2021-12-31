Georgian economy increases in November
Georgian economy increased by 12% year-on-year in November, Statistics National Service (GeoStat) reported. The average growth of the 11 months of 2021 amounts to 10.7%, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The increase was observed in the industry, transport, warehousing, art, entertainment, recreation, trade, hotels and restaurants, financing and insurance, while the decrease – in the construction sector.
