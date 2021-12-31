Georgian economy increases in November

Georgia 31 December 2021 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian economy increases in November

Georgian economy increased by 12% year-on-year in November, Statistics National Service (GeoStat) reported. The average growth of the 11 months of 2021 amounts to 10.7%, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The increase was observed in the industry, transport, warehousing, art, entertainment, recreation, trade, hotels and restaurants, financing and insurance, while the decrease – in the construction sector.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 31
IAEA must support nations' access to peaceful nuclear tech. - Iran's AEOI
IAEA must support nations' access to peaceful nuclear tech. - Iran's AEOI
Vienna talks to resume on Monday Jan. 03
Vienna talks to resume on Monday Jan. 03
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
India's Quest For A Role In The Future Of Semiconductors Other News 20:35
Number of events were held in Azerbaijan Army on occasion of holidays (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 19:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 31 Iran 19:10
Georgian economy increases in November Georgia 19:00
90% of adult population in India vaccinated against COVID-19 with first dose: Union Health Ministry Other News 18:34
UK in better position in battling COVID-19 even as cases soar: PM Europe 18:09
Panel formed to prepare energy transition roadmap for India World 17:32
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:01
Azerbaijan confirms 595 more COVID-19 cases, 753 recoveries Society 16:53
Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijan visited the military units (PHOTO) Society 16:26
Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan meets with servicemen (PHOTO) Politics 16:17
Excavator driver hits mine in liberated Aghdam Society 15:42
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Cuban counterpart Politics 15:24
Uzbekistan’s fruit and vegetable exports exceeded $860 million Uzbekistan 14:52
IAEA must support nations' access to peaceful nuclear tech. - Iran's AEOI Nuclear Program 14:33
Erdogan urges citizens to keep savings in Turkish lira Turkey 14:30
Azerbaijan discloses value of oil exported to Romania in 11M2021 Economy 14:21
Islamophobia in Europe reached critical level - ANALYSIS Economy 14:17
Georgia reports 2 100 coronavirus cases, 2 251 recoveries, 42 deaths Georgia 14:03
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks Other News 13:38
Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands US 12:58
Senior Advisor to Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day Politics 12:27
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Autism Center constructed by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:22
Leadership of Azerbaijan’s MoD visits military hospital on holiday (PHOTO) Politics 11:58
Turkey set to build vaccine, biotech hub in capital Ankara Turkey 11:44
Vienna talks to resume on Monday Jan. 03 Nuclear Program 11:27
'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy US 10:57
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 10:50
President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 09:57
Georgia's external debt increases Georgia 09:42
Kazakhstan adds 480 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 09:29
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks World 08:58
World grew by 74 million over past year World 08:29
Cafes and restaurants in Azerbaijan to work until 2 AM on Dec. 31 Society 08:00
US Air Force plane gathered intelligence over eastern Ukraine US 07:26
Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan-1 and more—here’s what Isro has on the launchpad for 2022 World 06:42
Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands US 05:58
India looks to broad-base AI workforce to meet growing demand World 05:24
4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta World 04:37
Ashraf Ghani blames international allies over Afghanistan’s fall to Taliban World 03:46
India is dusting off 30 yrs of Central Asia neglect World 03:09
Putin and Biden hold phone conversation US 02:33
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths Europe 01:56
Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca Arab World 01:13
Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised Israel 00:34
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis Society 00:01
Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate Georgia 30 December 23:41
Armenia to lift embargo on Turkish goods from January Turkey 30 December 22:35
Kyrgyz Cabmin chairman has phone conversation with Kazakh PM Kyrgyzstan 30 December 21:56
Good progress made in Vienna talks - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Nuclear Program 30 December 21:26
Azerbaijan increases export of aluminum in 11M2021 Economy 30 December 20:50
Azerbaijan increases export of silk in 11M2021 Economy 30 December 20:49
Azerbaijan discloses details of incident with wounded Bakcell employee (VIDEO) Society 30 December 20:38
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs talk situation in the region Politics 30 December 20:06
Azerbaijan increases export of sugar and confectionery Economy 30 December 20:05
Military officials review supply of Azerbaijani army in liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 30 December 19:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil exported to France Oil&Gas 30 December 19:25
Uzbek Uzcharmsanoat Association to increase volume of industrial production in 2022 Uzbekistan 30 December 19:03
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia in 10M2021 Georgia 30 December 18:59
Vice Rector of Academic ADA University hosts "FemMUN 2021" Model United Nations Simulation Conference at closing ceremony (PHOTO) Society 30 December 18:55
Uzbekistan increases exports of peanuts in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 30 December 18:50
Azerbaijan sees increase in gas exports over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 18:23
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 30 December 18:17
Turkey’s aviation fuel exports to Georgia almost triple Georgia 30 December 18:16
Azerbaijan sees increase in volume of payments of foreigners via bank cards Finance 30 December 18:07
Overview of Georgia’s energy sector in 2021 Georgia 30 December 18:04
Status of Kazakh oil and gas projects for Dec. 2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 18:01
Azerbaijan interested in co-op with Belarusian cryptocurrency company Economy 30 December 17:40
Azerbaijan's oil exports down, data for 11M2021 says Oil&Gas 30 December 17:39
Uzbekistan Airways to launch regular flights to number of Russian cities Uzbekistan 30 December 17:38
Azerbaijan increases gas production at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 30 December 17:34
Azerbaijan's Shaki Sharab LLC to be privatized by subsidiary of Russian Abrau-Durso group Economy 30 December 17:33
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy opens tender for purchase of hygiene products Tenders 30 December 17:23
Regular container block train arrives from China to Azerbaijan Transport 30 December 17:18
Azerbaijan's oil production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields down in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 17:17
Merger of two companies to help turn Azerbaijan into center of innovation in region – ministry ICT 30 December 17:17
Azerbaijan shares data on export orders Economy 30 December 17:15
Azerenergy opens tender to buy office equipment Tenders 30 December 17:15
UzAuto Motors launches assembly of Chevrolet car models in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 30 December 17:02
Turkmen scientists develop new tomato variety Business 30 December 16:57
Resumption of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway is important for Iran - Consulate General Transport 30 December 16:43
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector for 2021 ICT 30 December 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 30 December 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 510 more COVID-19 cases, 1,039 recoveries Society 30 December 16:40
Inflation reaches highest level in Europe and in world. What are forecasts for 2022? Economy 30 December 16:35
Review of Turkmenistan's agriculture sector in 2021 Business 30 December 16:33
Israel plans to sell at least 40% of postal company in Tel Aviv IPO Israel 30 December 16:24
New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10 Europe 30 December 16:23
Iran increases investment in agricultural mechanization Business 30 December 16:12
Putin-Biden talks cannot cancel Russian-US consultations on security - Kremlin Russia 30 December 15:59
India allows export of Covovax doses to three foreign countries Other News 30 December 15:59
Iran's TPO to lift maritime transportation obstacles Transport 30 December 15:37
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company eyes to increase revenues Oil&Gas 30 December 15:25
Iran sees decrease in load/unload operations in Shahid Bahonar port Transport 30 December 15:21
Iran's Rudshour power plant steam unit to begin operation soon - official Oil&Gas 30 December 15:20
Iran to introduce IoT in domestic auto industry Business 30 December 15:06
Overview of Uzbek oil and gas sector in 2021 Uzbekistan 30 December 15:03
Turkmenistan decreases crude oil supplies to Turkey Economy 30 December 14:58
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan in October Oil&Gas 30 December 14:51
Iran’s TPPH shares data on public sector-owned thermal power plants Oil&Gas 30 December 14:42
All news