US Deputy Secretary Sherman’s call with Georgian FM Zalkaliani

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, the US Department of State has said in a statement, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the statement, “the Deputy Secretary reiterated our unwavering support for Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

“The Deputy Secretary noted the United States will continue to urge Russia to withdraw its forces to pre-war positions and comply with the 2008 ceasefire agreement. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Zalkaliani emphasized the need to uphold the right of sovereign nations to choose their own security arrangements and support Georgia and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression, and discussed how to enhance peace and security in Europe,” the statement reads.