Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 10

Georgia reported 2,953 new COVID-19 cases, 1,085 recoveries, and 31 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 25,745 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,240 tests were rapid, while the remaining 10,505 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 962,827 people, among them, 913,528 have recovered and 14,218 have died.

There are 69 people currently in quarantine, 4,409 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,694 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 10, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,899 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

