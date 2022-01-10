Georgian FM, NATO Deputy SG hold phone talk

Georgian Foreign Minister, David Zalkaliani and the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoană held a phone talk over ongoing negotiations between Russia and NATO allies on European security, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the NATO Deputy Secretary General said Russia’s proposals contain provisions regarding security guarantees that go against NATO’s fundamental principles and values.

In a phone talk, Mircea Geoană reaffirmed the Alliance’s unwavering support for the Bucharest Summit decisions that Georgia would become a NATO member.

“The parties agreed to continue active consultations through diplomatic channels and will have agreed approaches to the said issues,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.