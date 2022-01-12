Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Georgia reported 5,596 new COVID-19 cases, 2,946 recoveries, and 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 58,109 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 34,115 tests were rapid, while the remaining 23,994 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 973,909 people, among them, 919,367 have recovered and 14,311 have died.

There are 83 people currently in quarantine, 4,418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,958 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 12, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,688 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

