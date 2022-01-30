Georgia reports 17,265 coronavirus cases, 5,947 recoveries, 34 deaths

Georgia reported 17,265 coronavirus cases, 5,947 recoveries, and 34 deaths on January 30, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

69,190 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 38,203, tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 30,987 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 8,980 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 2,247 cases, and the Adjara region with 1,913 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 24,95%, while 23,24% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,162,773 among them, 1,001,275 people recovered and 14,945 died.

There are 41 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,191 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,061 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,007 critical patients, 272 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 2,710,914 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 5,156 in a day.