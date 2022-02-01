Georgia sets new anti-record for revealed COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Georgia reported 24,201 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 31, which is the new anti-record in the country, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours reached 10,732, while 36 died.

A total of 85,191 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 61,936 tests were rapid, while the remaining 23,255 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1.2 million people, among them, 1.02 million have recovered and 15,016 have died.

There are 33 people currently in quarantine, 5,454 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,031 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of February 1, more than 2.7 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,371 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

