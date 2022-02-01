2022 NATO-Georgia Exercise to take place in March

Georgia will host the 2022 NATO-Georgia Exercise for the third time in March, with the defence manoeuvres set to be led by the Georgian Defence Forces and involve alliance and partner countries, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Scheduled to run at the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Centre, the drills will see military personnel from over 20 member and partner countries taking part to “develop the skills needed to plan NATO operations through computer simulations,” the ministry said.

The final details of the exercise were finalised by alliance representatives and their Georgian counterparts over the last three days at the JTEC, located at the Krtsanisi National Training Centre near the capital Tbilisi.

Deputy Commander/Chief of Staff of the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Poland Brigadier General Jozsef Szpisjak, and Lieutenant Colonel Gabor Endrodi on the one side, and Deputy Commanders of the Georgian Defence Forces, Major General Zaza Chkhaidze and Brigadier General Irakli Chichinadze on the other, were involved in the meetings.

Their conversation “also touched upon future plans for [Georgia’s] cooperation with NATO,” the ministry said.

In addition to the meetings, General Szpisjak also visited the Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Vaziani, in the suburbs of Tbilisi, where he observed the infrastructure and equipment of the venue.