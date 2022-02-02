EU, WHO donate medical equipment to help Georgia fight Covid-19

The European Union and the World Health Organization have donated medical equipment, including 2,000 pulse oximeters and 180 oxygen concentrators to Georgia in order to help the medical facilities in rural areas of the country fight Covid-19, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The equipment was symbolically handed over to the Georgian Health Ministry by EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell and WHO Representative and Head of Country Office in Georgia Silviu Domente yesterday.

Ambassador Hartzell said that the EU and its partners will continue supporting Georgia to help provide its citizens with better access to healthcare.

While handover ceremonies may have become routine, there is nothing routine about people struggling to breathe or not having access to proper healthcare. Together with our partners in the WHO and the Government of Georgia, we continue working to make sure that citizens all over Georgia receive improved access to healthcare and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, he told.

WHO Representative Domente thanked the EU for its "steady support" during the pandemic, pointing out the results of their cooperation.

Together, we have delivered critical supplies, trained healthcare workers, provided health guidance and tackled misinformation. The challenge ahead of us now is to strengthen the health system - particularly primary health care - so that everyone can access services regardless of where they live, Domente said.

The donation was a part of EU-UN action aiming to minimize the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Georgia. The initiative will later provide the country's village ambulatory units with telemedicine equipment.