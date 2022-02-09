Georgia appoints new Business Ombudsman
Otar Danelia, the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, has been appointed as Business Ombudsman by the decision of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
At today’s meeting at government administration, PM underscored that “business support is the government’s priority as business development is a precondition for economic growth and job creation.”
While instructing new Business Ombudsman, PM Garibashvili stressed the importance of “open cooperation with business, fewer barriers and as little bureaucracy as possible for the private sector.”
