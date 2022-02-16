Gerogian parliament re-elects election commission head

The Georgian parliament has re-elected Giorgi Kalandarishvili the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Elected in a second vote, Kalandarishvili will serve as the CEC head for a six-months term.

In total, 84 MPs supported Kalandarishvili's candidacy out of 110 MPs registered for the voting.

The parliament also appointed Maia Zaridze and Gia Tsatsashvili to serve as the CEC members.

The Georgian presidential administration submitted a list of candidates for the positions of the CEC head and members to the parliament in January.

Kalandarishvili was initially appointed the CEC head in August, following the resignation of the body’s former chair Tamar Zhvania.