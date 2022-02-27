Georgia reports over 4,800 coronavirus cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Georgia reported 4,835 coronavirus cases, 13,840 recoveries, and 41 deaths on February 27, Trend reports citing Stopcov.ge.
26,252 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,913 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,339 were PCR tests.
Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,603,007 among them, 1,491,321 people recovered and 16,138 died.
There are 4 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4 640 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized.
As of today, 2,816,079 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,245 in a day.
