Georgia sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Georgia has sent 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in Tbilisi reported, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“A true friend is someone helping you in these extremely difficult times, not only in word, but also in action,” the Ukrainian Embassy wrote on Facebook.

The Government of Georgia unveiled the decision to purchase humanitarian aid worth GEL 1 million (USD 315 thousand) yesterday.

According to the Government, the humanitarian cargo, sent to Ukraine via Warsaw, includes thousands of first-aid products, over 30 different kinds of medications, and oxygen concentrators.