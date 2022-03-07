Spain, Georgia eye signing memorandum in transport sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Spain is interested in signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Mobility, Transport and Urban Agenda with Georgia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain told Trend.

"Economic relations between Spain and Georgia are limited, although there is a growing interest of Spanish companies stemming from a considerable improvement of the climate for foreign investments in Georgia," the Ministry said.

According to the source, there are sectors where Spanish companies have a broad experience that could be of great use to Georgia in order to promote its own development.

Business opportunities for Spanish companies in Georgia emerge in sectors such as the modernization of infrastructure, energy, waste management or water supply and sanitation, the source said.

Spain is highly interested in increasing foreign direct investments in Georgia’s infrastructure sector, the Ministry added.

The sectors of interest for Spanish companies also include renewable energy, textiles, consumer goods, agricultural production, food processing and tourism, in addition to security and defense, the source added.

The Ministry noted that the interest of Spanish companies in developing their business in Georgia is increasing.

"Securing "flagship" contracts could entail a "drag effect" that would encourage other Spanish companies to invest in the country", the Ministry concluded.

