Georgia completes second part of EU questionnaire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Georgia had finished the second part of the EU questionnaire, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Georgian Government Administration.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili handed over the second part of the European Commission questionnaire to the EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell on May 10.

"We are glad to present the completed questionnaires and eagerly await the decision of the European Commission and the Member States," the Prime Minister said.

The EU Ambassador expressed gratitude to Georgia's Prime Minister and stated that the questionnaire will substantially aid the European Commission's assessment.

The second part of the European Commission questionnaire, as it is known, contains 33 chapters and up to 2300 questions in all sectoral directions. All relevant state agencies were involved, and the process was directly monitored by the Head of Government, in order to fill the questionnaire effectively and in the shortest period possible.

Following the submission of the second part of the questionnaire, the European Commission will begin work on its own evaluation report, which will be presented to the European Union Council, with a decision expected by the end of June.