Georgian PM in Brussels, holds several meetings, including with President of European Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels, Trend reports via Georgian Media.

Garibashvili also held a number of other meetings in Brussels as part of his official visit.

“Delighted to commence my first working visit to Brussels after submitting the EU Questionnaire," he said on Twitter.

Garibashvili also said he is scheduled to conduct meetings with European counterparts and have an opportunity to discuss Georgia's EU candidate status perspectives and tangible mechanisms for deepening our EU agenda.