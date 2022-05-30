Piece of land near Jordan river transferred to property of Georgia

“A piece of land has been officially transferred to us where we will build a center of Georgian culture. It must be a day all Georgians have been dreaming about, because we Georgians are returning to the Holy Land after 300 years of absence,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told the press near the River Jordan, in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.

The Head of Government, joined by Prince Ghazi of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, participated in the official ceremony of transferring to Georgia a piece of land near the place of the Savior’s baptism in the River Jordan.

The Prime Minister unveiled a memorial stone with the signatures of Catholicos-Patriarch of All-Georgia Ilia II and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Garibashvili thanked Prince Ghazi for transferring the land to Georgia. The Head of Government pointed out Prince Ghazi’s decisive contribution to the final decision, a fact Georgia deeply appreciates.

The 4,000 m2 land, now the property of Georgia, is located 15-20 meters from the place of the Savior’s baptism in the River Jordan.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by the Georgian delegation, visited the Jordan riverbank. Together with Prince Ghazi, the Head of Government visited the area where John the Baptist lived and the Savior was baptized.