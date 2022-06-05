Georgian, US servicemembers graduate from Basic Mountain Training Summer Course

A group of Georgian and American servicemembers have completed a joint course for mountain training in Georgia and received their certificates on Sunday, the Defence Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Completing the three-week course at western Georgia’s Sachkhere Mountain Training School, the professionals received the confirmations of their successful participation from Colonel Zurab Khvichia, the Commander of Training and Military Education at the venue, and a representative of the United States Embassy.

The military course involved training in regulations and technical use of mountain equipment, collective survival and evacuation skills, the Ministry said.

Courses in river and obstacle crossing as well as rock climbing were also included, with the troops completing the programme with a “complex test” and a physical trial.