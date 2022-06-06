Azerbaijan has cheapest gas in Europe - GNERC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The cheapest gas prices in Europe in 2021 were in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the annual report of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC).

According to the agency, the average tariff for natural gas in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.4 tetri ($0.9) per 1 cubic meter in 2021, which is the lowest cost in all of Europe.

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas in 2021 in Georgia amounted to 55.4 tetri ($0.18) per 1 cubic meter, in Turkey - 80.1 tetri ($0.26), and in Armenia 1.05 lari ($0.35).

The most expensive gas in Europe in 2021 was bought by residents of Sweden. Last year, 1 cubic meter of natural gas in this country cost 5.6 lari ($1.9).