US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Georgia this week

Karen Donfried, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit Tbilisi on Friday to deliver a speech at the Tbilisi International Women's Conference organised by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, and meet Georgian officials, the State Department said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The US official will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and other members of Government, while also sitting down with representatives of the domestic opposition and civil society.

Donfried will discuss situation in Ukraine and the “strong” US support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The discussions will also involve “further assistance” the US can provide to Georgia in advancing its “democratic development and the rule of law, diversifying Georgia's economy, and building a prosperous future", the state body added.