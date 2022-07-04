EBRD shares data on projects portfolio in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The current projects portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Georgia is estimated at 1.3 billion euros, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

The portfolio consists of 86 programs, and a significant part of the project portfolio is allocated to investments:

- 862 million euros, which are 65 percent of the total in sustainable infrastructure;

- 350 million euros, or 26 percent, to investments in financial institutions;

- 123 million euros or 9 percent to industry, commerce and agribusiness.

Meanwhile, in 2021 the EBRD invested 295 million euros for the implementation of 10 projects in Georgia.