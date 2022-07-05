Georgia boosts imports from Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Georgia’s imports from Türkiye significantly increased from January through May 2022, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to the statistics, Georgia’s imports from Türkiye in the reporting period totaled $830 million - a significant increase of 32.8 percent compared to the same period of last year ($625 million).

Thus, Türkiye ranks first among main trading partners of Georgia in the first five months of 2022.

Georgia’s exports to Türkiye from January through May 2022 totaled $194.6 million, which is an increase of 45.8 percent compared to $133.2 million in the reporting period of 2021.

At the same time, Georgia’s total trade turnover with Türkiye in the first five months of 2022 amounted to $1 billion, which is an increase of 31.8 percent compared to $758.4 million in the same period of 2021.