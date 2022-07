Georgia reported 2 570 coronavirus cases, 1 103 recoveries, and 3 deaths during June 27-July 3, the official figures show, with Omicron B.A.2 strain predominating, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

A total of 63 443 tests were conducted throughout the country. Among them, 56 699 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6 744 were PCR tests.

The test-positivity rate in the past week stands at 4, 05%.