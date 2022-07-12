Georgia shares data on inflation rate in June 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The consumer price index in Georgia in June 2022 increased by 0.2 percent, compared to May 2022, Trend reports via National Statistics Office.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate in Georgia amounted to 12.8 percent in May 2022. In terms of the annual core inflation, the prices increased by 5.8 percent, while the annual core inflation without tobacco amounted to 6.6 percent.

The annual inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes for the following groups:

- Food and non-alcoholic beverages (21.8-percent increase, contributing 6.86 percentage points to the annual inflation rate);

- Transport (19.4-percent increase, contributing 2.3 percentage points to the annual inflation rate);

- Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (13-percent increase, contributing 1.31 percentage points to the annual inflation rate);

- Restaurants and hotels (14 percent, contributing 0.6 percentage points to the annual inflation rate).