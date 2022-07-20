Georgia, Turkmenistan consider prospects for expanding transport co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow discussed prospects for expanding transport cooperation, Trend reports via Georgian Government.

During the meeting, both parties considered transport projects and their further development, which will help increase the efficiency and safety of cargo transportation between Asia and Europe through the Caspian and Black seas.

"Georgia is making significant investments in building new roads and railroads as well as expanding the capacity of seaports, and Turkmenistan will benefit from using a corridor through the territory of Georgia to access the Black Sea," the message says.

Moreover, the both sides also touched on the strategic partnership in the energy sector, and readiness to further deepen the existing cooperation between Georgia and Turkmenistan.