EBRD reveals projects portfolio in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The current projects portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Georgia is estimated at 1.3 billion euros, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

EBRD's loan portfolio consists of 85 programs and a significant part is allocated to investments in sustainable infrastructure - 857 million euros, which is 63 percent of the total amount.

At the same time, 378 million euros, or 28 percent, are allocated to financial institutions, and 120 million euros, or 9 percent, to investments in industry, commerce and agribusiness.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development 2021 invested 295 million euros in the implementation of 10 projects in Georgia.