Georgian PM, TAV Airports President discuss stimulation of new airlines, routes

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Serkan Kaptan, President of TAV Airports, the company managing two of the largest airports in the country, on Wednesday discussed ongoing cooperation and prospects for stimulating new airlines and routes on the domestic airline market, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The meeting emphasised the growing post-pandemic dynamics of tourism recovery, with the sides noting improvement of existing services was of “particular importance”, the Government Administration said.

TAV Airports Vice President Franck Mereyde and General Manager Tea Zakaradze were also involved in the meeting, along with Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili.